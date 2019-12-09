SC Governor’s Mansion open house to show off Christmas decor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is opening the doors of his home to show off its Christmas decorations.

The open house will be at the mansion in downtown Columbia from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Admission is free, but first lady Peggy McMaster is asking guests to bring gifts of canned goods that will be donated to Harvest Host Food Bank.

The first lady says Santa will be there, along with Christmas trees and poinsettias grown in Lexington. There also will be a gingerbread farm made by governor’s mansion executive chef Jared Hudson.