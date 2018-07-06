SC governor uses budget veto for abortion stand

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is removing $16 million from the state budget that he says goes to Planned Parenthood.

McMaster is running for re-election this year and said during his successful campaign to win the Republican nomination that he would make sure no taxpayer money goes to abortion providers.

Other Republicans against abortion urged McMaster to veto $34 million from the $8 billion budget, but the governor's office said eliminating all the money would keep 700,000 women and children from getting prescriptions through Medicaid.

Some Republicans opposed removing the money, saying it was almost all for family planning and abstinence and less than $100,000 goes to Planned Parenthood. They say filling the hole left behind might hurt law enforcement or children with autism.

Lawmakers could override the vetoes later.