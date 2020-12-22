SC Governor Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
This comes after First Lady Peggy McMaster tested positive for the virus last week. She remains asymptomatic.
The governor is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms including a cough and fatigue.
Governor McMaster intends to continue working from his residence. In accordance with CDC and DHEC guidelines, the governor will isolate for the next 10 days and be monitored for additional symptoms.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”
Governor McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment on Tuesday. The outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.
