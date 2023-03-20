COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed H.3604 Monday which approved a $1.3 billion incentive package to land an electric vehicle factory in the Midlands.

The incentive package is to bring Scout Motors, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, to the Columbia area. The company is promising $2 billion in investments and 4,000 jobs.

“All of the parts of state government is all about economic growth. Without economic growth, you don’t have education, you can’t protect your natural environment and heritage. So this is a transformative moment for our state and we’re going to have more,” said McMaster.

Most of the money approved by South Carolina lawmakers would go towards infrastructure surrounding the area of the future building. The incentive package is mostly tied to the site itself.

Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh said three things help set South Carolina apart from other states. The site for the manufacturing facility, the workforce and state officials willing and eager to work with them.

State leaders say the investment will change the Midlands and state.

“If you look at Greer, Spartanburg and Greenville in what’s happened in the 30 years since BMW came to the Upstate, we can expect to see that type of transformation in Columbia and the Midlands, said Harry Lightsey, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce.

For more information on future job openings at the Scout Motors facility click or tap here.