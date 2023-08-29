SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has announced a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

The Governor’s order comes as there is heavy rainfall and damaging winds expected that will affect regions across the state.

You can read the full order HERE.

“Although South Carolina may avoid the worst of Hurricane Idalia’s impacts, this State of Emergency is issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have the necessary resources in place to respond to flooding events and are able to respond quickly if the forecast worsens,” said Governor McMaster. “Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations, and everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information – especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas.”

The Governor also asks that residents take the time to double-check their personal emergency plans for the storms, including: