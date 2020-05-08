SC Gov. Henry McMaster: restaurants to open for limited dine-in services

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on Friday that restaurants in the palmetto state will be allowed to reopen for limited dine-in services starting Monday, May 11th.

The Governor also lifted all boating restrictions in the state, as defined by Executive Order 2020-25, effective immediately.

“As we gradually and methodically lift restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus, it is incumbent upon South Carolinians to follow to the guidance and recommendations provided by our public health experts to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus still presents a serious threat to South Carolinians, but I have faith in the people of our state and their ability to act responsibly and in the best interest of the communities they live in.”

The announcement also comes after the governor was joined by the state’s public health officials to announce a new statewide testing plan, which will dramatically increase the number of South Carolinians tested.

Based on advice and recommendations from the “Response” component of accelerateSC, which includes input from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (SCRLA), Governor McMaster has established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services. Those guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:

Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals

Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart

Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

Additional guidance for health checks for all employees

Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended

For a full list of guidelines, click here.

