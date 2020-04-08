SC Gov. Henry McMaster issues order for furloughed employees to qualify for unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order that would allow furloughed employees to receive COVID-19 support payments from their employers and still be eligible for unemployment benefits.
“Every day, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but we also must act to protect the state’s economy. This order does both. It allows our businesses to take care of their employees as best as they can and will help our economy recover from this unprecedented time.”Governor Henry McMaster
The executive order specifically directs the S.C. Department of Unemployment and Workforce to consider “a voluntary payment, or series of payments, made by an employer to an employee in response to furloughing the employee” as a type of severance pay. This way, furloughed employees will not lose their eligibility for unemployment benefits.
Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance said,
“Our state’s workforce and employers have never faced a crisis of this magnitude. On behalf of our state’s manufacturing community and the more than 250,000 South Carolinians they employ, I want to thank Governor McMaster for issuing this Executive Order to provide flexibility for businesses to assist employees during this time of need.”