SC Gov. Henry McMaster issues order for furloughed employees to qualify for unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order that would allow furloughed employees to receive COVID-19 support payments from their employers and still be eligible for unemployment benefits.

“Every day, our primary objective is to protect South Carolinians, but we also must act to protect the state’s economy. This order does both. It allows our businesses to take care of their employees as best as they can and will help our economy recover from this unprecedented time.” Governor Henry McMaster

The executive order specifically directs the S.C. Department of Unemployment and Workforce to consider “a voluntary payment, or series of payments, made by an employer to an employee in response to furloughing the employee” as a type of severance pay. This way, furloughed employees will not lose their eligibility for unemployment benefits.

Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance said,