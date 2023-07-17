COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is encouraging parents to verify their mailing information if their children qualify for pandemic-EBT benefits.

DSS Communications and External Affairs Director Connelly-Anne Ragley said over 500,000 K-12 students in South Carolina are eligible for this federal program since they receive free or reduced lunch at school.

According to Ragley, the state Department of Education determines eligibility for the program.

Ragley said, “We know that addresses change and folks move throughout the school year. So it’s very important for parents that if they believe that their child qualifies, go into our portal and verify that mailing address. Parents have until August 10th at 5 p.m.”

DSS officials said pandemic-EBT cards will be sent and mailed from an out-of-state vendor in September to the address that’s on file.

“We’re asking parents to take it so that we can minimize any delays at any chances that the cards are delivered to inaccurate addresses. We know that parents that qualify for these programs need help feeding their children,” Ragley said.

DSS says the 2023 Summer K-12 pandemic -EBT cards are expected to mail out. Due to the high volume of cards entering the mailing stream, delivery times will vary. Any inquiries regarding eligibility or benefit amounts can be directed to your student’s school.

You can update or verify your mailing address on the DSS website.

For more information on the pandemic-EBT program click or tap here.