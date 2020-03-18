SC Employment and Workforce Executive Director releases statement regarding unemployment benefits and COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA, (WJBF) – The SC Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey released a statement regarding unemployment benefits and COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented time, Employment and Workforce is working in real time with federal and state officials to create solutions and support for individuals and businesses. As we continue to work with these partners, we have collected common questions and challenges that the South Carolina workforce is facing in this uncommon time. We are compiling this information into an Employment and Workforce COVID-19 Resource Hub, which will be live Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and will be updated as changes occur. We are having ongoing conversations with business associations, business leaders and individual employers on their needs and how we can assist them. In addition, we have seen an exponential increase in the number of filings for unemployment insurance claims as well as call volume. Our staff is working very hard to help South Carolinians in this difficult time, and we ask for your patience as we work together to address your workforce needs.”

For more information on unemployment and benefits, please click here.

For more information on how to apply for benefits and how to request payments, please click here.

LATEST SOUTH CAROLINA NEWS