SC DMV launches suspension eligibility week

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

(WBTW) - A statewide program began on Monday for drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions.

The SCDMV launched a program that could reduce or clear remaining suspension time for the following types:

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating an unlicensed taxi

Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, drivers will not have this opportunity again until 2020.

Drivers who may qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and visit an SCDMV branch.

Drivers must pay all fees. If required, suspended drivers must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by their insurance company.

For more information, visit the SCDMV online here.