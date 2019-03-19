SC DMV launches suspension eligibility week
(WBTW) - A statewide program began on Monday for drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions.
The SCDMV launched a program that could reduce or clear remaining suspension time for the following types:
- Excessive points for someone under the age of 18
- Operating an unlicensed taxi
- Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own
- Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle
- Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related convictions
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22, drivers will not have this opportunity again until 2020.
Drivers who may qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and visit an SCDMV branch.
Drivers must pay all fees. If required, suspended drivers must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by their insurance company.
For more information, visit the SCDMV online here.
