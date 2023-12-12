SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The first pediatric flu-related death of the 2023 flu season has been reported on Tuesday according to the South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control (DHEC).

“Regrettably, we must report the death of a child in the Upstate Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” says Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control in the official release. “We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.”

Health officials state that while the flu can circulate any time of year, for surveillance purposes, the season begins October 1st.

Health officials also say that the active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of RSV cases, and they advise everyone to use the same preventive methods that protect against COVID-19 to protect themselves against the flu virus: vaccination, masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away from others while sick.