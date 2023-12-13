(WJBF) – South Carolina has confirmed its first flu-related death of a child this season.

The death was reported in the Upstate region.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says there’s been a statewide increase in cases that require staying in the hospital.

There’s also been an increase in respiratory illness to include COVID and RSV.

“Regrettably, we must report the death of a child in the Upstate Region from complications due to the flu. We extend our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “We’ve seen widespread flu activity across the state over the past several weeks, with an increase in both flu cases and hospitalizations. It’s critical that South Carolinians act now to get their flu shots as well as updated vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

If you want a a free or low-cost flu vaccine, contact your local health department.

Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find your nearest location.