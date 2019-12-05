SC deputy mistakenly shoots suspect’s mother

GREER, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina unintentionally shot a shoplifting suspect’s mother during a confrontation inside a home.

Body camera video released Wednesday shows the Greenville County deputy attempting to arrest 40-year-old Sean Theodore Kaiser at his mother’s home in Greer during a shoplifting investigation in October.

The video shows Kaiser and the deputy involved in a struggle while Kaiser’s mother is in the room. Kaiser is later seen coming toward the deputy, who fires her service weapon.

The first gunshot strikes Kaiser’s mother. The sheriff’s office says the deputy did not violate department policy. Kaiser’s attorney says Kaiser’s mother is still in the hospital recovering.