COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s transportation leaders say they are preparing for impacts associated with Tropical Storm Idalia.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) began preparations over the weekend. They are working in communities across the state to clean out drainage systems, clear ditches, improve embankments, stage equipment, and ready roads for potential high winds and heavy rain.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in Florida early Wednesday morning before tracking toward the South Carolina coast.

“There are no dress rehearsals for safety and preparedness in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall, P.E. “Once we started tracking this storm, our maintenance forces began locating potential trouble areas that could be affected by strong winds, prepping equipment and establishing a plan to keep South Carolinians safe. SCDOT employees across the state are working hard ahead of the storm to prepare and we stand ready to respond to any impacts.”

The agency is working closely with emergency management officials across the state to plan for impacts including potential damage caused by high winds and flash flooding.

“We stand ready to respond,” said SCDOT officials.

People are reminded to slow down and drive carefully through work zones.