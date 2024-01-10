SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) are warning South Carolina residents about a scam involving their loved ones who are incarcerated.

According to authorities, scammers are contacting families of inmates and pretending to be representatives of SCDPPPS and SCDC.

Authorities ay the scammers are asking for money in exchange for getting an incarcerated loved one released early from prison, and the families are being told that the money is to pay for a special ankle monitor and should be sent through electronic cash transfer via Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, MoneyPak, or Cash App.

Officials with SCDPPPS and SCDC are warning people that this is a scam and to hang up immediately if you receive such a phone because neither agencies will call and ask for money in exchange for early release.

Authorities say this type of scam is called spoofing, which is a scheme in which scammers pretend to be trusted people by “spoofing” a phone number on a caller ID so it falsely appears to be from a court or law enforcement agency.

If you are or have been the recipient of a “spoof” call, contact local law enforcement and report the scam to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov or by phone at 1-877-382-4357.

To read the full release from SCDPPPS, read here: