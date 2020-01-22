SC Coroner: 13-year-old killed in suspected ‘Russian roulette’

Columbus, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina authorities say a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head possibly while playing “Russian roulette.”

Samuel Tatum was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday after being admitted early Saturday morning.

Columbus police responded to a shooting Friday night and found Tatum suffering from a gunshot wound on the street.

Police say he may have been playing “Russian roulette.” The Muscogee County coroner says if police confirm Tatum was playing “Russian roulette,” his death will be ruled accidental.

Tatum was the second 13-year-old to die over the weekend in Columbus. Jamareion Davis was fatally shot in the chest outside his home.