SC: Buy a car, get a bible, flag and AR-15 voucher

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA/CNN Newsource) – A Holy Bible, an American flag, and a voucher for a firearm. That’s what you’ll get when you purchase a vehicle here at Carolina Ford in Honea Path from now until the end of November. God, Guns and America. That’s how Carolina Ford is marketing its latest promotion.

General Manager Derrick Hughes explains, “What that means is when you come to the dealership you purchase a vehicle. You will be actually leaving the dealership with the Bible. And your American flag and we’ll give a voucher to you to go to your local gun store.”

The promotion has gained the Honea Path dealership national attention.

“We’ve had people from Texas Pennsylvania I think we’ve had a couple of from Oklahoma.”

General Manager Derrick Hughes says customers are making the trip here just to buy a car which of course comes with the Bible, American flag, and a 400 dollar voucher to Locked N Loaded in Abbeville for a Smith and Wesson.

Owner Jay Ashley wants to make it very clear they aren’t just giving away guns. Customers who plan to redeem the voucher have to pass required background checks.

Ashley said, “What we don’t want is someone that bought a car and they know they can’t buy a firearm to give that to somebody else to come in here and get it. Not gonna happen. We know the name of the person who bought the car. And that’s why we’re we require a copy of their driver’s license as well.”

People can choose to use a 400 dollar voucher for other items in the tactical store like fishing equipment or hunting equipment.

The GM tells me they do other specials during the year including doing discounts for local heroes and military families.

As of Wednesday, no one has tried to redeem the firearm voucher at Locked N Loaded.