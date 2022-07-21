COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the lift of an injunction blocking the state’s Fetal Heartbeat law.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has lifted the federal injunction that was blocking the act from taking effect.

“This is a victory for life,” Attorney General Wilson said.

The Court wrote that, after considering the Attorney General’s motion after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, “…the court vacates its previous opinion in this case, vacates the district court’s preliminary injunction, and remands the case to the district court.”

The Attorney General’s office states that, while there is still a legal challenge to the new law at the state level, there is no court injunction blocking it, so it is now in effect.

You can read the full order here.