SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has denied a petition to rehear it’s ruling on the state’s “Fetal Heartbeat Law.”

That decision was announced Wednesday morning.

The justices ruled 3-to-2 in early January to strike down the ban on abortions once cardiac activity was detected.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says he disagrees with the court’s decision, and says the issue is now in the legislature’s hands.