Riverbanks Zoo & Garden hosts annual Lights Before Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is holding its “Lights Before Christmas” event.

It’s the longest-running light show in the area. It runs now through the 30th of December on select nights. It will feature over one-million twinkling lights throughout the zoo. You’ll find holiday treats, s’mores stations, a candy cane carousel, and you might even spot Santa himself.

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Conservation Communications Manager, Milo Anderson says, “Lights’ is Riverbanks to the next level. If you love coming to the zoo, I definitely recommend coming up for this holiday tradition. Not is the park open, but you’ll notice behind me we have our 30 foot tall story tree that lights up and sings songs to all of our visitors.”

Get your tickets HERE.