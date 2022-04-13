WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) is among a group of United States lawmakers against whom the Russian Foreign Ministry recently imposed what are described as “retaliatory personal sanctions.”

The press release identifies 398 Representatives on Russia’s blacklist, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Russia said that the sanctions are in response to those levied by the United States, which were imposed as an effort to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from prolonging the war he is waging on Ukraine.

Mace has been outspoken about her support for Ukraine, even taking a trip to the region to meet with refugees and appearing on Ukrainian state TV to reaffirm U.S. commitment to the cause.

In response to the sanction, Mace Tweeted in part “Vladimir Putin sanctioned me and other members of Congress for supporting Ukraine and supporting their will to fight for their freedom and democracy.” She ended her Tweet with Ukraine and US flags side by side.