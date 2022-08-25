BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Congressman Joe Wilson represents Aiken and Lexington counties and parts of Richland, Orangeburg, and Barnwell. He’s on a bus tour visiting residents this week.

He stopped at the fourth largest producer of toilet paper in North America. “To visit the plant and see where millions of rolls of toilet paper, millions of rolls of towels and tissues. It is wonderful,” Rep. Joe Wilson said.

Congressman Wilson traveled to several parts of the state. He stopped in Barnwell Thursday for the last leg of his annual bus tour. “It really means a whole lot here,” Councilman Don Harper added.

The goal is to visit local schools, organizations, and businesses— including the Cascades Tissue Group manufacturing facility. “It’s exciting to see a company that had been failing to be acquired by cascades tissues and so to increase from 50 jobs to a hundred jobs, to 120 jobs with the likelihood of soon being 170 jobs, what opportunities this is for people of this community,” Wilson said.

Recent data by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows Barnwell County’s unemployment rate is five percent. “We have very little resources. Now, Cascades has come in and general remarkable job with their employment,” Harper said.

While in Aiken, Columbia, and Orangeburg, Congressman Wilson said he heard many of the same concerns from South Carolinians. “The key thing is that they were just so appreciative of having good jobs, particularly with the inflation we’re having now, which is catastrophic for families. With 8.9 the highest level of inflation in 40 years, we need to have good jobs,” Wilson added.

He’s urging other industries and businesses to consider Barnwell County. “The technical college system, and what it does, it’s helped create jobs, but it emanated from the leadership, the vision of people of Barnwell. This is the place to be,” he added.