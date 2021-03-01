Remains found of SC woman missing nearly 3 years

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – Human remains found in the woods in South Carolina have been identified as a woman who has been missing for almost three years.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said the remains found Wednesday were those of 30-year-old Falon Michelle Cooksey, who was last seen June 10, 2018, in Blacksburg.

Mueller said the Sheriff’s Office received a tip about human remains in Gaffney and authorities confirmed a match to Cooksey.

Mueller said investigators searched five counties and spent more than 2,500 hours trying to find Cooksey.

He says it’s not the outcome they hoped for, but now Cooksey’s family can get some closure and healing.