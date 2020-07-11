Red Cross helps family displaced from Beech Island home fire

Beech Island, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina family displaced by a house fire found help from the American Red Cross.

The home on Summer Street in Beech Island was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon. The Midland Valley Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross reports it is helping a family of four by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Below are ways that the public can help the Red Cross in assisting future families:

HOW TO HELP Help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

BECOME A VOLUNTEER To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.