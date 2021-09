ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF)- This week, the US government announced changes to COVID-19 mono-clonal antibody treatments as a result of supply shortages.

"What are we seeing is the virus has evolved with the Delta virus, we are seeing an outbreak especially among the unvaccinated. With the Delta variant, we are seeing an outbreak of those in their 40s/50s," said Dr. Toyosi Okurounmu Chief Medical Officer, United Healthcare, Georgia.