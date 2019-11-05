Rape exception back in SC early abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill banning nearly all abortions in South Carolina again has an exception for rape and incest victims.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee was considering the “Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act” on Tuesday. It would outlaw abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually about six weeks after conception.

The bill has allowed for abortions when the mother’s life is in danger. It passed the House with additional exceptions for rape and incest. Conservative Republican Sen. Richard Cash removed the rape and incest exceptions in September.

But three Republicans, including Senate President Harvey Peeler, did not go along at Tuesday’s meeting.

Some more moderate Republicans worried the bill had no chance to pass without the exceptions.

More than a half-dozen states have passed similar bans, and Alabama has approved a ban on all abortions. The laws are all tied up in courts.