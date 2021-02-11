Public hearing as South Carolina lawmakers discuss open carry bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina lawmakers are looking to change things for gun owners with a new bill that would allow those who have a license to carry a concealed weapon, carry it out in the open.

After a public hearing Wednesday, a House panel voted 3-1, advancing the bill.

South Carolina is one of five states that does not have an open carry policy. During a House subcommittee hearing, the bill faced opposition. Those who oppose the bill include Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department.

“I’m apposed to this bill for a number of reasons. First, there’s a greater potential for disagreements to turn violent where handguns are readily available by virtue of open carry,” Chief Reynolds said.

Other South Carolina residents support the open carry bill.

“It is my duty to protect myself and my family. Making me hide my weapon, makes it harder for me to defend myself, if the need arises,” veteran Mark Roote said.

“For me to make the choice for myself, whether or not a thin piece of material covers the firearm that I carry everyday for the protection of myself and my family, that should be my choice and my freedom. Not the government’s choice on how I use my tool,” President of South Carolina Carry, Shera Root said.

Medical professionals opposed the bill during the hearing.

“What many of you may not realize is that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the state of South Carolina and in the country. As a pediatrician who has dedicated my life to keeping children safe and healthy, I refuse to sit idly by as long as this fact remains true,” Dr. Annie Andrews said.

“Quite frankly, I’m sick and tired of seeing kids getting shot, and way too often, killed. I’m afraid this problem would only get worse if an open carry law were passed,” resident physician at MUSC, Dr. Steven Balis said.

“It’s our turn as South Carolinians to be on the right side of history and oppose H-3094 because our children’s lives depend on it,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, who practices pediatric critical care.

After the hearing, lawmakers did not discuss the bill further before voting.