CAYCE, S.C. (WJBF) – In response to Hurricane Ian, Dominion Energy crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power and expects to substantially complete restoration of power to customers in South Carolina today.

The vast majority of remaining outages are in the hardest hit areas of Mount Pleasant, Charleston and James Island.

Our crews continued to work hard through the night safely and as quickly as we could,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina. “We made significant progress restoring power overnight, and we continued early this morning attacking the hot spots we’ve identified. We expect to see a significant decrease in the outage numbers by noon today. By sunset today, most of our customers’ lights will be back on as we continue our work. We won’t stop until the lights are on for all of our customers. We appreciate your patience, and we urge you to continue to be safe. Dominion Energy South Carolina

Dominion Energy urges customers to stay safe and be informed:

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind the downed lines may not always be visible and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid the downed line. South Carolina customers should call 888-333-4465 right away to report a downed power line.

Use caution when operating a portable generator. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.

Check the weatherhead. If customers have any storm damage from the weatherhead down to the meter base, an electrician must repair it before Dominion Energy can reconnect their power. The company can only repair electric service up to the point of connection to a customer’s home. Having any required repairs completed before Dominion Energy crews arrive can save time in restoring power.

Download the Dominion Energy app. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores. Customers may also report outages by going to DominionEnergy.com or calling 800-251-7234.

Follow Dominion Energy on Twitter at @DomEnergySC. The company is providing regular updates and additional tips to help keep customers informed and safe.



