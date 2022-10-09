Lexington, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street.

According to officials, around 10 a.m., on Sunday, October 9, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the complex and found a man outside who had been shot in the lower body several times.

Detectives were told by witnesses that two black males, dressed in black clothing with black masks were involved in the shooting and seen running from the area into the nearby woods.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, has home security footage, seen related social media postings, or has other information that would be helpful in this case is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569 or jtaylor@lexsc.com.