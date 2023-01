A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF)- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-85 northbound near mile marker 72 at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2017 Kia SUV was traveling North on I-85 in the left lane. The pedestrian had exited a disabled vehicle in the median and was struck by the Kia.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Kia.