RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5:36 am on Interstate 77 northbound near mile marker 11.

Tidwell states a 2015 Nissan Murano was traveling North on Interstate 77 when it struck a pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for their injuries. There were no additional passengers in the vehicle.

The pedestrian is deceased.

This is all the information we have at this time.