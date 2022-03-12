RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)– A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Saturday morning.

According to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5:04 am on interstate 20 east bound near the 71 mile marker.

Tidwell states a 2013 Honda Crossover driven by a 43-year-old Columbia woman, struck the pedestrian while traveling east on I-20 as the pedestrian was crossing the lanes traveling south.

The pedestrian is deceased. No details regarding the condition of the driver have been provided.