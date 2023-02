BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning.

According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian is deceased. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.