COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – “Legislative special interest caucuses” can now formally campaign in South Carolina.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that the state’s ethics laws violated the U.S. Constitution.

Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus had challenged the state’s campaign finance rules in federal court and sued the House Ethics Committee.

The judge said state laws keeping special interest caucuses from fundraising and influencing elections were unconstitutional.

Monday afternoon, the House Ethics Committee met to discuss the implications of the ruling.

Some lawmakers on the panel expressed concerns over the impact this could have and said it has created a “hole” in the state’s ethics laws.

Members of the committee said since the laws for special interest caucuses are unenforceable, there are no contribution limits or reporting requirements currently for those groups.

“Money can flow into this state at any amount and people don’t have to write down who they’re getting it from and how they are spending it,” said Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland).

South Carolina Freedom Caucus Vice Chair Rep. RJ May (R-Lexington) said the group’s intention was to level the playing field. He said the ruling does just that and treats the Freedom Caucus and other special interest caucuses like the legislative caucuses.

He called Monday’s meeting “theater.”

“It’s misdirection and politicization of a judge’s order and attempting to make the situation seem more dire than anything,” May said.

Rep. May said they are in the process of opening accounts now and they will follow the rules that are in place for the Republican, Democratic, Black and Women caucuses.

The House Ethics Committee can either ask the judge to reconsider the ruling, appeal or comply with the order. They have until the middle of July to respond.

State lawmakers said any legislation to address this issue may have to wait until 2024.