Owner and employee of Aiken animal shelter charged in New Jersey

AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – The owner of an Aiken animal shelter has been arrested in New Jersey.

55 year old Toni Turco owns Home for Good Dog Rescue Incorporated.

There’s a location in Berkeley Heights New Jersey, and Aiken County.



Turco faces multiple criminal charges to include falsifying records of more than a dozen dogs to conceal negative medical histories.

Prosecutors in New Jersey also say she was selling pets that she knew had contagious or infectious disease.

