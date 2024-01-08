ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead and 7 others injured after a car crash in Orangeburg County, S.C.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 301 and Highway 176.



Highway Patrol says a passenger riding in a sedan with 5 others inside, was killed. Those 5 others were taken to the hospital.

Both people in the second vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.