LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Old Milton Road at approximately 1:40p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling West on Old Miton Road, went right off the road, striking an embankment, then a culvert, and then a guide wire.

The driver was an 80-year-old from Clinton, South Carolina. The driver died on the scene of the collision.

This collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.