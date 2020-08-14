One person dead in Aiken County shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting at 4:49 P.M. at the 200 block of Robert St. in Salley.

The victim, 28-year-old Kelly Garrick was pronounced dead on the scene. Garrick will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, S.C.

There are no other details of the shooting at this time.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.

LATEST NEWS STORIES