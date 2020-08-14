One person dead in Aiken County shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting at 4:49 P.M. at the 200 block of Robert St. in Salley.

The victim, 28-year-old Kelly Garrick was pronounced dead on the scene. Garrick will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, S.C.

There are no other details of the shooting at this time.

