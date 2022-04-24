SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF)– One person has died after a fatal collision on Nazareth Church Road at approximately 9am Sunday morning.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the driver of a 1995 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Nazareth Church Road, when they drove left of center and side swapped a 2022 Volkswagen SUV as it was traveling East.

The Ford Ranger traveled off the right side of the road striking a tree, Bolt said. The driver of the vehicle was deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen SUV was injured and transported to an area hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Bolt said.