GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- One person is dead following a fatal collision that occurred on Interstate 385 Northbound at the 37-mile marker at approximately 11:56 p.m. Saturday night.

According to Corporal David Jones, a 2016 Kia Soul and a 2013 Audi 4-door were traveling north on I-385. The Audi then struck the Kia in the rear, causing the driver of the Kia to go off into median, striking the median barrier.

The driver of the Kia died on the scene.

As a result of this collision, the driver of the Audi, Patrick Sheehan, has been arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.