SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on SC 80 near SC 290 at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Master Trooper James Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan was traveling West on SC 80. The driver traveled off the road and lost control, struck a guard rail, traveled down embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.