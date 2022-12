A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision that occurred Saturday morning around 2:50 am on S.C. Highway 4 near Kittery Street.

According to Master Trooper James Miller, the driver of a 2004 Toyota Highlander SUV was traveling East on S.C. Highway 4, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. There is no other information available at this time.