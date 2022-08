A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Dorchester County, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday around 1:45 am on Wallace Ackerman Drive.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with South Carolina Highway Patrol, this was a single vehicle accident in which the driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling North on Wallace Ackerman Drive, went off the right side of the road and into a pond.