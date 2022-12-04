DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday around 4:30 am on Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2014 GMC SUV and 2004 Infinity Sedan were both traveling North on Ousleydale Road when the two vehicles collided. The GMC SUV ran off the road right, struck a ditch, a power pole and then overturned. The Infinity Sedan ran off the road right and struck a ditch.

The driver of the GMC SUV was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries. There were two additional passengers who were transported to local hospitals.

The driver and passenger of the Infinity Sedan were not injured.