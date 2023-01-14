A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday around 6:20 am on I-20 eastbound around mile marker 133 in Darlington County.

According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2012 Honda Sedan was disabled off the roadway facing east on I-20. A 2016 Volvo Tractor Trailer was traveling east on I-20, ran off the roadway right, side swiped the Sedan and hit several trees.

The driver of the Volvo Tractor Trailer died on the scene. There was one passenger who was transported to a local hospital.

There were no occupants in the Honda Sedan.