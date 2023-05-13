SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One man has died in an accident on South Carolina Highway 4.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables is investigating the accident, which happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on the 700 block of Surrey Race Road near Tabernacle Road.

Coroner Ables tells us 36-year-old Cornelius Tyler was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 truck westbound on Surrey Race Road when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left side, causing the truck to overturn.

Tyler was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma at the scene of the accident. He was reported to have not been restrained at the time of the crash.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating. Toxicology is pending.