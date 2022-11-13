A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Old Chappells Ferry Road at approximately 4:45a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1997 Honda Sedan was traveling North on Old Chappell Ferry Road, went left off the road, striking a mailbox, then a ditch, and hit a culvert.

The driver was a 32-year-old from Saluda County. The driver died on the scene of the collision.

This collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.