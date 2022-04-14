DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County, according to officials.

Darlington County deputies responded to the area near the railroad tracks on McIver Road where it meets Old Florence Road. Officials did not provide a time when the incident began.

“What we need to do now is just to pray for the families of the deceased and the families of the officers that are now involved in the shooting incident,” Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be investigating.

The person killed has not been identified. Authorities have not provided information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or who was shot.

A truck driver told News13 that he heard between five and 10 gunshots. He said he watched deputies pick up up a gun from the road.

At about 3 p.m., investigators could be seen removing a gun that appeared to be a rifle from a field. The road is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is directing traffic around the area.

A tractor trailer was stuck on the road because it couldn’t turn around, but was eventually able to go in reverse to get out.

Watch Jack Bilyeu’s live update below

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.