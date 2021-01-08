One dead in shooting at North Augusta apartment complex

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and North Augusta Department of Public Safety are investigating the shooting death of a man at Rivers Edge Apartment.

Around 7:55 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of East Buena Vista Ave. at Rivers Edge Apartment. 22-year-old Tyrone Dupree was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

Tyrone will be autopsied tomorrow in Newberry, S.C. This is an ongoing investigation.

