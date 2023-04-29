DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a fatal crash that occurred on Secondary 49 near Rogers Road at approximately 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Lena Butler with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2004 Nissan Sentra and 2014 Mercedes Benz 350 were traveling opposite directions when the driver of the Mercedes went left of center and collided with the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital where they later died. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured. There were no other vehicles or passengers involved.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.